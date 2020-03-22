Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arleen F. "Lee" Welsch. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lee was born in Sacramento, CA on January 8, 1952 and passed on March 12, 2020 from cancer at age 68. After a showing of tremendous strength, character, and determination she died peacefully in her home in the company of her loving family, whom have been caring for her since her health crisis. She is survived by her wife of forty-three years, Rose Marks, children in-law, Pamela Sutphen, Deborah Marks and Charles Marks. Also survived by sister Marcia Jackson (David) of Roseburg, Oregon and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Frances Welsch, and brother Stephen Welsch. A graduate of Sacramento City College, Lee worked for the Sacramento Public Library for 37 years and was a volunteer at the library for several years prior. She was always up for any challenge and could think out of the box, fix anything, and very creative. As her last boss recently said in an email, "Lee was vital and energetic with a lively intelligence". She was a very caring, loving person and would gladly offer help to those that needed it. Her generosity to charities was undaunted, her sense of humor infectious and her loving heart was as big as any. Her hobby was photography, and over the years she had accumulated a collection of numerous cameras which she often gave away after upgrading to something newer and better. She utilized her photography skill by making all birthday, anniversary and holiday cards. She included the pictures she had taken on the cards she created. Her favorite subjects were cats and flowers which were often seen when we would take many walks locally, or travel to other cities. Some of the walks were sponsored by and planned by the Sacramento Walking Sticks as well as other walking clubs in California. Lee was not a member of the Sacramento Walking Sticks (which is not required to do the walks) until 1/1/19. She became a member because it was one of her bucket list of things to do. She previously was a member of another walking club in another city which disbanded several years ago. All in all, since 1987, Lee and I walked well over two hundred eighty-five 10k (6.2 miles) walks throughout California. She is, without a doubt, continuing her journey walking and taking pictures! Lee will be dearly missed and we will always love her. At her request, there will be no funeral services and she will be cremated with ashes scattered at sea. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sacramento SPCA, Sacramento LGBT, or a .

