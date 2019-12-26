Arlene passed away Saturday December 14 2019. Arlene was born in Linwood, Nebraska March 2, 1927, daughter of Jerry and Helen Zeleny. Arlene was survived by her Daughter Linda Luttrell and son-in-law Jim Luttrell, and son Henry Grant and daughter-in-law Jacqueline Grant. Also five grandchildren, Larry, Donald, Sandy, Jason, and Matt. She was blessed with 14 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great Great Grandchildren. Arlene also was grateful to have many Nephews and Nieces who where very close to her. Arlene's Brother-in-law Richard Wheeler has been a very close person in her life. Arlene's family will miss her deeply. Arlene spent many years working at Saint Rose Catholic Church and instead of flowers donations can be made to the church at 5961 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento 95824
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 26, 2019