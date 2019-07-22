Arlene Arocan, 81 years old, peacefully entered rest on July 12, 2019. She is survived by her daughters; Kelly, Linda, Ruby, and Pino, and grandchildren/ great grandchildren. Her surviving siblings are Bennie, Jean, and Betty. You are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Service on July 27, 2019, 10:00 AM at Horizon Christian Fellowship Church, 1300 South River Road, Ste. 135, West Sacramento, CA, 95691. A burial ceremony will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento, CA.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 22, 2019