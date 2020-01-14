Arlene Carroll, 76, passed on Friday, January 10th in her sleep. She is survived by her daughters Julie Bouck (Eisner) and Karen Berringer (Eisner) and her grandchildren: Brooks Lowell, Jennifer Lowell, Nolen Berringer, and Claire Berringer. Arlene was the third child of Opal and Chester Crews. She was born and raised in Sacramento with her sister Gae and brother Glenn. She attended Donner Elementary, Peter Lassen Jr. High, and graduated from Hiram Johnson High School in 1961. Arlene worked predominately as an Office Manager at Chick's Produce. She spent several years as a childcare provider, and loved her "daycare kids". Arlene shared over thirty years of her life with her husband Keith Carroll, who passed last April. They enjoyed spending time traveling, hosting parties, and attending Shriner events. Arlene loved good food and socializing with friends. She was generous, kind, and had a smile for everyone. A Celebration of Life will be held at noon on Thursday, 1/16/2020 at East Lawn, Andrews & Greilich, 3939 Fruitridge Rd, Sacramento, CA. In lieu of flowers a donation to the or in Arlene's name would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 14, 2020