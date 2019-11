Arlene Perlick, age 76, passed away on October 25, 2019, after a 10 year battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Born on September 23, 1943, Arlene is survived by her husband of 50 years, Walter, their son Evan and his wife Michelle, two grandchildren, Quinn age 7 and Lila age 4; a twin brother Arthur Abbs and his wife Ruth, residents of Hoover, Alabama and their children and grandchildren, and a younger sister Beata Seward of Tampa, Florida with her husband Ted. Arlene was an accomplished textile artist, with numerous wall hangings and rugs hanging in many homes and in some private museums. She was active in several weaving clubs, and also was an officer in the San Luis Obispo Art Center. Arlene earned a bachelor's degree in Education and a Master's degree in Art Education from Northern Illinois University and a Ph.D. in Art Education from Penn State University . She taught at Illinois State University, Normal, Northern Illinois University, Colorado State University, Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo and Sacramento State University. Arlene's remains will be laid to rest in a small cemetery adjoining St. John's church in Bennington, Iowa. The family will hold a private gathering, in early December, to remember the many joys she has given to all of us.