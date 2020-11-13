1/1
Arlene Petersen
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arlene Petersen
January 15, 1943 - November 8, 2020
Rancho Cordova, California - Arlene A Petersen passed away on November 8, 2020, at the family home in Rancho Cordova. She was born in Great Falls, MT to Glenn M and Inez Hareland. Both preceded her in death as well as 3 brothers: Glenn L, Terry, and Jerry. Raised in Santa Rosa, CA she is a graduate of Santa Rosa High School. She enjoyed dealing with patients at American River Hospital. Her goal in life was to be a great wife, mother and grammy all of which she did exceptionally well. Arlene leaves a husband Dennis, daughter Jebbie Pamplona and 2 grandadults Cambi Brown and Dak Brown. No services are scheduled at this time. Donations in Arlenes name may be made to the Cancer Society or Santa Rosa High School Foundation


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in & from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved