Arlene Petersen
January 15, 1943 - November 8, 2020
Rancho Cordova, California - Arlene A Petersen passed away on November 8, 2020, at the family home in Rancho Cordova. She was born in Great Falls, MT to Glenn M and Inez Hareland. Both preceded her in death as well as 3 brothers: Glenn L, Terry, and Jerry. Raised in Santa Rosa, CA she is a graduate of Santa Rosa High School. She enjoyed dealing with patients at American River Hospital. Her goal in life was to be a great wife, mother and grammy all of which she did exceptionally well. Arlene leaves a husband Dennis, daughter Jebbie Pamplona and 2 grandadults Cambi Brown and Dak Brown. No services are scheduled at this time. Donations in Arlenes name may be made to the Cancer Society
or Santa Rosa High School Foundation