Obituary

Arline J. Romano, 84 of Sacramento passed away peacefully in her home October 2, 2018. She was born in Sacramento September 14, 1934. She was married to Dominic Romano who preceded her in death, and her companion Larry Bunfill. She is survived by her daughters, Antoinette Key (Princess), with Bill Nichols, Virginia Alexander, (Ginger) sister, Carol Hilton, her two grandchildren, Kimberly, William, and great grandchildren, Caleb, Dominic, Bailey and Carly. Arline was a caring and generous person, who was cherished and loved by everyone she touched. Some of her accomplishments include volunteering at Alpha Elementary School, 20 Breakers CB Club, Sergeant of Arms Elk Emblem #470 Rancho Cordova, Goldwing Bike Club, American Legion Auxiliary post #832, Graduate of American Foundation for the blind. She started out as roller figure skater which opened the opportunity to become a Car Hop on Roller Skates at Mel's and she rolled through life ever since. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, Open House from 1pm to 6pm at Rio Linda Community Center 810 Oak Lane, Rio Linda, CA 95673

