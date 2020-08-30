Arline W Eskew-Woznack, Long time resident of Rancho Cordova. Native Minneapolis, MN. Passed away peacefully August 15, 2020 at the age of 98. Preceded in death by loving husbands, John (Jack) Eskew (d.1986) and Donald Woznack (d.2017). Survived by loving daughters, Joanne (Michael d.2011) Bottenfield and Darlyne (Herb) Carruthers. Grandchildren, Michael Jr, Matthew, MollyJo and H. Chad (Robin) and Julie (Jeff). Great Grandchildren and a Great Great Grandchild. Very special niece Maureen Franklin and many extended family and friends. Private Internment at East Lawn Memorial Park. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. We were all blessed to have her in our lives and she will live on in our hearts.



