Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Armando Dianda. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Armando Dianda, 78, passed away at home on June 3, 2019 surrounded by his loving family, including his loyal companion dog Ganzo and sweet kitty Chauncey, after a long illness. Armando was born September 19, 1940 in Lucca, Italy, the son of Elio G. and Enrichetta Dianda. He migrated to America in 1954 and graduated from Galileo High School in San Francisco, Class of 1958. Following graduation, he served his new country with the U.S. Army. Shortly after his service he met the love of his life Sandi and they married in 1965, and he remained with her for 53 years. In 1962, he began working at his parent's bakery, Dianda's Italian American Bakery, Inc., alongside his brothers Pasquale and Floriano until retirement in 2003, at which time he moved to Rocklin, CA. Armando is survived by his loving wife Sandi; son Elio Dianda and his wife Jennifer; daughter Sharise Novotny and her husband James; three beloved grandchildren, Brittany, Anthony and Lucca. Armando was a passionate Italian man, very proud of his heritage, strong in his beliefs, extremely loyal to his family and friends, and a true patriot. Armando will be dearly missed by all who knew him. A service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, June 15 at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 4450 Granite Drive Rocklin, Ca. 95677 Reception immediately following Mass Cante Ao Vinho, 5250 Front Street Rocklin, CA 95677 In Lieu of flowers, Armando requested donations be sent to

Armando Dianda, 78, passed away at home on June 3, 2019 surrounded by his loving family, including his loyal companion dog Ganzo and sweet kitty Chauncey, after a long illness. Armando was born September 19, 1940 in Lucca, Italy, the son of Elio G. and Enrichetta Dianda. He migrated to America in 1954 and graduated from Galileo High School in San Francisco, Class of 1958. Following graduation, he served his new country with the U.S. Army. Shortly after his service he met the love of his life Sandi and they married in 1965, and he remained with her for 53 years. In 1962, he began working at his parent's bakery, Dianda's Italian American Bakery, Inc., alongside his brothers Pasquale and Floriano until retirement in 2003, at which time he moved to Rocklin, CA. Armando is survived by his loving wife Sandi; son Elio Dianda and his wife Jennifer; daughter Sharise Novotny and her husband James; three beloved grandchildren, Brittany, Anthony and Lucca. Armando was a passionate Italian man, very proud of his heritage, strong in his beliefs, extremely loyal to his family and friends, and a true patriot. Armando will be dearly missed by all who knew him. A service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, June 15 at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 4450 Granite Drive Rocklin, Ca. 95677 Reception immediately following Mass Cante Ao Vinho, 5250 Front Street Rocklin, CA 95677 In Lieu of flowers, Armando requested donations be sent to Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.