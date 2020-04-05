Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Armando Morais. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Armando Morais passed away peacefully at his home March 19, 2020. He owned and operated Armando's Upholstery in Sacramento for more than 30 years before retiring in 2007 following a stroke. He was born in 1932 and raised in Santo Amaro, Pico, Azores. He is survived by his three daughters Alda Morais Newcomer (Matt), Maria Morais-Hall and Maria Morais Shields (Jim); Grandchildren Kyle and Melody Hall (Melissa), Great Grandchildren Kaylin, Zeddicus, and Warren, 1 sister Aurora, and many nieces and nephews. Armando was preceded in death by his wife Alice along with 5 sisters and a brother. He received a degree in chemistry and worked at the Lajes Air Force Base before immigrating with his family to Sacramento in 1968. He attended Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church and was a member and former President of the Sacramento Portuguese Holy Spirit Society. He loved spending his summers on Pico to see family and friends. The family is grateful to Mitch Bulanauca, Joao Coelho, Talakai Vinakaisigadua, Dr. Kristopher Kordana and Vitas Hospice for his care. Private burial will take place on April 6 through St. Mary's Chapel and Cemetery (6509 Fruitridge Rd, Sacramento). A Catholic memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Armando's name to Easter Seals Superior of California.

