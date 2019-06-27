Arnold Alfred Johnson was born on June 18, 1929 in Twin Falls, Idaho and passed away on June 23, 2019 in Fair Oaks, California. He is survived by his loving wife Marie Johnson, his children Mark (Mary) Johnson, Cynthia (Kevin) Poppe, Grant (Christa) Johnson, and Bryce (Julie) Johnson, 28 grandchildren and 60 great-grandchildren. Friends and family are invited to attend his funeral service on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10AM at THE CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS, 4125 San Juan Ave., Fair Oaks, CA. Interment at Fair Oaks Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at PriceFuneralChapel.com. PRICE FUNERAL CHAPEL (916-725-2109), directors.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 27, 2019