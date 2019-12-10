Born 22 November 1928. Passed away peacefully 2 December 2019. She is the beloved wife of Raymond, deceased, and mother of David, Judith, and Galen. She is also survived by grandchildren Katrina, Joseph, Randi, Zofia, Hailey, and LeRoy, as well as six great grandchildren. Arrah was a devoted homemaker that lovingly took care of her family and lived in her home for 65 years in the Alhambra Triangle. An avid crocheter and embroiderer, she donated her skill to her Church, First Church of Nazarene. A Lifetime Member of Post 67 for 60 years. Her life will be honored at Klumpps Funeral Home on Riverside Blvd Wednesday, 11 December, viewing 12:00, service at 1:00, and graveside following at the Plot at the Old Sacramento Cemetery.

