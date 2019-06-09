Citrus Heights, CA Arthur Delorence Bates passed peacefully at the age of 95. He was the oldest born of eight children to Arthur Daniel Bates and Edith Pearl Willis-Bates of Rockwell City, Iowa. Art graduated high school in 1941 in Jolley, Iowa and served as a Marine during WWII. He settled in Citrus Heights, California in 1962 where he raised his family. Art was a cowboy at heart and loved a good adventure. He was a charitable, loving, and giving man. A private committal service will be held at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, California on June 17, 2019 where his ashes will be interred.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 9, 2019