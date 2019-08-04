It is with sadness that the family of Arthur Casas Garcia announces his passing on July 21, 2019, after a year long battle with cancer. He was 85. As a young boy his family moved to the Sacramento Delta Community of Courtland. In school he loved sports, especially basketball. Later in life, after a weekend with friends he fell in love with snowmobiling. After working in farming and dairy industries, Arthur also worked for Crystal Pool Supply and Wing Lee Meat Distributors before joining his wife Carol in the travel industry. While they may have travelled the world together, their favorite destination was their home in Sierra City. Arthur is proceeded in death by his parents Alfred & Elvira Casas Garcia, his sisters Connie Palomino & Mary Garcia, his brother Alfred Garcia, daughter Sharon Garcia and son Todd Dale Hawkins. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Carol Jean Hawkins-Garcia, daughter Mary L. Garcia, son Robert A. Hawkins (Paula), sister Socorro Martinez (Ray), brother Herman Garcia (Irene)and several nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Sacramento SPCA in remembrance of his constant companion Otis, an abandoned black Labrador who wandered into Arthur and Carol's yard. No services will be held.

