Born December 26, 1941 in Ft. Sheridan, IL.; died July 27, 2019 in Sacramento, CA at the age of 77. Beloved father of children, Hoa Doan and husband Phong of Durham, NC; Arthur Smith and wife Kasi of Sacramento, CA; Andrea Bibelheimer and husband Erik of Auburn, CA. Forever remembered by ten grandchildren. Survived by loving partner of nearly ten years, Sue Primes of Sacramento, CA. Preceded in death by devoted wife of 38 years, Elvira Smith; mother and father, Lois Wolfcale and Arthur Smith Jr.; brother and sister, John Smith and Sue Scott. Art was a highly decorated veteran of the Army. He served in the Vietnam War, was an Airborne Ranger instructor, and completed final duty as deputy adviser to commander of the CA Army National Guard. He retired after 25 years and entered a career in insurance and investments for 27 years. A lifetime runner completing 49 marathons, reader of history books, traveler, lover of cats and classic cars, and proud dad. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 10 from 2-4PM at Lind Brothers Funeral Home, 4221 Manzanita Avenue in Carmichael, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Vietnam Veterans of America at www.vva.org or to Sacramento SPCA at www.sspca.org. Art will reach his final resting place at Arlington National Cemetery in a ceremony with military honors at a later date.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 4, 2019