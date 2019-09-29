Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Junji Sugiyama. View Sign Service Information Harry A. Nauman & Son 4041 Freeport Blvd Sacramento , CA 95822 (916)-452-6157 Send Flowers Obituary

Arthur Junji Sugiyama passed away peacefully with his family by his side on September 14, 2019. He was 87 years old. Arthur was born to Ichiji and Ryoko Sugiyama, the youngest of nine children. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sandra; and his older siblings, Henry, Mary, Stanley, William, Frances, Mabel, and Andrew. He is survived by his daughters, Karen Tokunaga (Marty) and Diane Cogburn (Marty); grandchildren, Jennifer (Brian), Kristen (Christopher), Remy, Kyle, Karli, Haley, and Jake; sister, Helen, and sister-in-law, Lucille Hitomi; and many nieces and nephews. Arthur was born and raised in Sacramento. When the U.S. entered World War II, Arthur and his family were sent to the Relocation camp in Topaz, Utah. While in Topaz, he lost his mother to cancer. He was twelve years old. Arthur graduated from CK McClatchy High School in 1949 and received his BA from UC Berkeley. He married Sandra Hitomi on June 27, 1959, and welcomed their first daughter in June 1960 the month he received his medical degree from Marquette University. He enlisted in the army and served as a Captain at Fort Jackson Army Hospital in South Carolina. While in South Carolina they had their second daughter, Diane. The following year he moved his family back to Sacramento where he opened up his solo medical practice. Arthur practiced medicine for 39 years before retiring in 1999. His retirement was filled with his favorite things: family trips, fishing, bonsai, reading, and doing sudoku and crossword puzzles. He was a fixture at all of his grandchildren's school activities and sporting events. Arthur always put his family first, never missing a holiday or special event. One of the things his family admired most about him was that he was a perpetual learner. Up until he became ill, he was learning to play the ukulele. Already a skilled piano player, he took up this hobby at age 85 and embraced the digital age, learning through YouTube videos and taking classes at ACC. To honor Arthur, a memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 10:00 am at Harry A. Nauman & Son Funeral Home on 4041 Freeport Blvd in Sacramento.

