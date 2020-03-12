Arthur "Art" Citrenbaum was born in Baltimore, Maryland on August 16, 1960 and passed away on March 8, 2020 in Stockton, California. Art was predeceased by his parents Myron and Lillian Citrenbaum. He is survived by his sister Helaine Petelka (Walter), and brother David (Radyne), nephew Lewis Citrenbaum, nieces Anne and Amanda Citrenbaum, and many long-time friends. Art had a wonderful sense of humor and was a great story teller. Art loved to bowl. He was a life-long fan of the Baltimore Orioles, loved a big juicy steak, and dogs. Services, Thursday, March 12, 2020, 10:30 a.m., Home of Peace Cemetery, Sacramento, California. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 12, 2020