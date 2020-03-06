Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Lester "Art" German. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Arthur "Art" Lester German passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Sunrise Senior Living in Walnut Creek, CA. He was 94. Art was born on June 25, 1925 in Brooklyn, N. Y. He was a gifted student and while attending Public School 163, he skipped three grades. At age 16, he graduated from high school and was accepted at Brooklyn College where he became interested in Journalism. In 1943, World War II interrupted Art's college career. He was drafted and became a Mortar Gunner with the 95th Infantry Division in the ETO. He was discharged in 1946 as a T/5 (corporal). Art returned to Brooklyn College and earned his bachelor's degree. He moved to California where he was accepted to Stanford University on the GI Bill. In 1948, he earned his master's degree in Journalism. In 1949, Art married Phoebe Alice Friedman and started his first newspaper reporting job with the Woodland Democrat. He worked through the decade for several Bay Area newspapers, and one in Oxnard, CA. In 1963, he returned to the Bay Area to work at the San Francisco Examiner. In 1967, Art became Information Officer for the California State Youth Authority (CYA). He and the family moved to Sacramento in 1968. After retiring from the CYA in 1988, he worked part-time for the Sacramento Bee, crafting a weekly column for the Bee's "Neighbors" section. Art truly enjoyed interviewing and writing about the fascinating folks who lived in and around his neighborhood. Phoebe passed away on August 9, 2013. Four years later, Art moved to Sunrise Senior Living in Walnut Creek. Art is survived by his three children, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. His funeral, held at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, CA, begins at 12:30 p.m.

