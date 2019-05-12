Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur R. Lillicrapp. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lillicrapp, Arthur R. of Elk Grove California went home to be with the Lord on April 30, 2019 after a brief illness. Art was born in Rockville New York on June 7, 1947 and was ordained into the Priesthood on December 22, 1974, New York City, Diocese of New York, The Cathedral of St. John The Divine. Father Art held a MDiv General Theology Seminary and MS in Pastoral Counseling. He served in New York, Maryland and Northern California. Since moving to the west coast, he served at Redding Medical Center and then was called to serve at Kaiser South in Sacramento. During his years at Kaiser he built the Spiritual Care Programs and under his direction the program grew to have 17 volunteers and 30 Eucharistic ministers. Father Art trained chaplains and created a Spiritual Care Advisory Council with people of all faiths. Father Art loved music, (particularly the The Bach Choir of Bethlehem, Bethlehem Pa.) gardening and working with the staff at Kaiser South. He was often quoted as saying, "my ten years at Kaiser were the happiest and most fulfilling of my life". Father Art was predeceased by his beloved Daughter Phoebe, his parents Arthur Lillicrapp and Irene Nora (Yerger) Lillicrapp and his Sister Suzanne L. Anderson. He is survived by his Brother in Law Richard Anderson, his Nephews John Raymond Anderson (Beth), Stephen Arthur Anderson (Amy) his nieces and nephew, Molly Greer Anderson, Rachel Grace Anderson and Ian Arthur Anderson and his cousin Vicki Lillicrapp, along with other family and many friends. Father Art will be remembered for his quick wit, great sense of humor, intelligence and his compassion. Funeral Services will be held on Friday May 17 at 7:00 p.m. at Trinity Cathedral 2620 Capital Avenue, Sacramento, California 95816. Internment Monday May 20 at 4:00p.m. at the Cathedral. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Cathedral with the notation "Music Fund".

