Arturo Munoz was born to Salvador and Consuelo Munoz in Coahuila, Mexico on February 25, 1935. He passed away peacefully on June 3, 2019 in Sacramento surrounded by family. Preceded in death by his parents, brother Juan Sermeno, sisters Frances Ramirez & Sarah Barrientez and children Salvador & Maria del Rosario. Survived by his wife of 57 years, Esperanza, sister Irma Perez, children Arturo Jr., Carolina, Maria Teresa (Mark), Raquel, Ricardo (Melissa), Roberto (Cynthia), 21 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. Served as a school police officer and retired from Grant School District after more than 20 years. Known for his devotion to family and his Catholic faith, having been a member of the Knights of Columbus and serving as a Eucharistic minister. Recitation of the Rosary 6:00 PM on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at North Sacramento Funeral Home, 725 El Camino Ave, Sacramento, CA 95815; Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM on Monday, June 10, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1717 El Monte Ave, Sacramento, CA 95815. He will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Cemetery, 6509 Fruitridge Rd, Sacramento, CA 95820.

