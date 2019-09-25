Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Asa Elvin Whetstone. View Sign Service Information W.F. Gormley & Sons 2015 Capitol Ave Sacramento , CA 95811 (916)-443-6513 Send Flowers Obituary

Asa Elvin Whetstone died Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the age of 86 surrounded by his loving family. Asa was the oldest of four children (Asa, Devonne, Darlene, and Dan) born to Edna and Elvin Whetstone. He attended St. Francis Elementary school, then Christian Brother High School, class of 1951, where he excelled in sports. Asa received a scholarship to the University of San Francisco to play both football and basketball, but the football program was cancelled and he was redirected to Santa Rosa Community College where he enjoyed playing semi-pro football with his Uncle Happy, until he was drafted into the Army. After his service, he returned to Sacramento to attend Sacramento State, where he met his wife, Susan Darr, with whom he raised five children; Christopher, Greta, Sheila, Amy and Megan. Asa worked for Aerojet as a rocket engineer before joining IBM where he enjoyed a 27-year career. Asa was the patriarch of a beautiful family. His children gave him great joy and he loved being Poppop, grandfather to twelve grandchildren. Asa so loved life, savoring the time he had with his family - watching them grow up, play sports, perform in plays or musical events, and celebrating each milestone in life. His greatest joy and accomplishment was his family and he had such pride and love for all of them. Asa was devoted to the Christian Brothers, building life-long friendships and enjoying The Brotherhood events. He loved being a part of this extraordinary group of men who are bonded at the heart living the motto "Enter to learn, leave to serve". He was a life-long learner and was dedicated to serving others. He was kind to all, and remembered by his gentle spirit. He took a genuine interest in those he met, with an accepting and open heart. Asa was preceded in death by his parents Edna and Elvin Whetstone. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Susan, his siblings, Dan (Sherry) Whetstone, Devonne Perkins, Darlene Owensby, his children, Christopher (Sandy) Whetstone, Greta (Ron) Garverick, Sheila (George) Condon, Amy (Rick) Alfaro, and Megan (Justin) Panson, his grandchildren Logan (Diana), Max, Finn, Audrey, Grace, Quinn, Liam, Jonah, Evan, Hazel, Vincent and Sarah. A Mass in his honor will be held at Saint John Vianney Church on Saturday, September 28th at 11am followed by a celebration of life and remembrance. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in his name to the Christian Brothers Scholarship Fund. Arrangements entrusted to W.F. Gormley & Sons.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 25, 2019

