On July 4th, 2019 Audrey Jean (Jackson) Brown, wife of late Chester Coney Brown, passed in peace at the age of 84. Audrey was born Valentine's Day 1935 in Del Norte County Colorado, to James A. and Lillie E. (Drake) Jackson. Audrey was the last surviving child of James and Lillie's five children, William, James (known as Mark), Colleen and John. Audrey had a passion for growing beautiful roses, wandering the streams in search of the elusive mountain stream trout and was always ready for a hand of pinochle. Her wonderful laugh and beautiful smile will be missed. She is survived by her two daughters, Teresa Lyons, Brenda Heldoorn (Donald Heldoorn) and the son of her heart, Kenneth Ray Thomas (Denise Thomas). Her three grand children Isabeau Coskey (Owen Coskey), Anthony Westgate, Nikolas Lyons (Justine Lyons), and her great grand daughter Elora Lyons. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Barton Health Foundation and/or St. Theresa's Catholic Church, both located in South Lake Tahoe CA. A Mass of Remembrance will be held Friday July 26, 2019 at Noon at St. Theresa's Catholic Church, 1041 Lyons Ave., South Lake Tahoe, CA.

