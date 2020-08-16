1/1
Audrey Jean (Franklin) French
9/21/46 - 7/31/20
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness, that we say farewell to our Mom, Grandma, Sister, and Aunt. Audrey was born & raised in Sacramento, passed from our world in Vacaville CA. Audrey was preceded in death by her husband Charles, parents William(Bill) And Ethel Franklin Sr., seven brothers, two sisters. Audrey leaves behind her three sons, Toby(Francis) of Idaho, Troy(Elise) of Arizona, Darren of Sacramento. Two Granddaughters Kristen & Lauren. Survived by sisters, Leota, Marjorie, Sally, Terisa (Dennis) & Maggie. Numerous Nephews, Nieces and Cousins. Audrey leaves behind all of her friends & Relatives from the Wilton Elders Program. Audrey was proud of her Miwuk & Assiniboine Sioux Heritage. Audrey, retired from the Bureau of Indians Affairs after 40 years of services. Audrey worked out of the Sacramento & Phoenix Area Offices. We will miss her smile, she will always be in our hearts. Gravesite Services, 8/21/20, at 11:00 A.M., Camellia Memorial Lawn, 10221 Jackson Rd Sacramento. A memorial. Dinner will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Camellia Memorial Lawn
10221 Jackson Road
Sacramento, CA 95827
(916) 363-9431
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved