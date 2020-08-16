It is with great sadness, that we say farewell to our Mom, Grandma, Sister, and Aunt. Audrey was born & raised in Sacramento, passed from our world in Vacaville CA. Audrey was preceded in death by her husband Charles, parents William(Bill) And Ethel Franklin Sr., seven brothers, two sisters. Audrey leaves behind her three sons, Toby(Francis) of Idaho, Troy(Elise) of Arizona, Darren of Sacramento. Two Granddaughters Kristen & Lauren. Survived by sisters, Leota, Marjorie, Sally, Terisa (Dennis) & Maggie. Numerous Nephews, Nieces and Cousins. Audrey leaves behind all of her friends & Relatives from the Wilton Elders Program. Audrey was proud of her Miwuk & Assiniboine Sioux Heritage. Audrey, retired from the Bureau of Indians Affairs after 40 years of services. Audrey worked out of the Sacramento & Phoenix Area Offices. We will miss her smile, she will always be in our hearts. Gravesite Services, 8/21/20, at 11:00 A.M., Camellia Memorial Lawn, 10221 Jackson Rd Sacramento. A memorial. Dinner will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store