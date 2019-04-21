Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey June (Aaseth) Harrison. View Sign

Audrey passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends. Roots in South Dakota to Washington State to CaliforniaBerkeley, Walnut Creek and finally Carmichael where she and Bill purchased their final home in 1966. Daughter of Carl and Orlene Aaseth, sister to John (Chris) and Doris (Jim), and sister-in-law to Rob, RuthAnne and Dorey (George). She married William Harrison in 1947 and had two sons, Bill (Rae) and Tom (Debbie). She was devoted to her five grandchildren, Jamie (Bill), Tim, Brittany, Jordan and Tyler and three great grandchildren, Jake, Taylor and Luke and loved having conversations with them. Her husband, Bill, a retired Pharmaceutical Rep for Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, preceeded her in death in 1990. Together, they loved get-togethers with family and friends and trips to Tahoe and Reno. Their pool parties hold many memories for everyone. Bill always had funny jokes and stories and was the life of the party. Audrey loved people and always kept in touch, especially with friends and family out of state. Audrey was a devoted wife and mother, working various jobs, retiring from Raley's as a pharmacy assistant. She loved Big Band music and gardening. She was an unselfish lady with a huge heart. Mom, you will be missed by so many who love you. So much gratitude and love go to the devoted caregivers at American River Care Home in Folsom and the many people of Advanced Hospice of Sacramento who made her feel comfortable and safe in her final days. A celebration of Audrey's life will take place in the summer. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 21, 2019

