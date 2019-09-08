Audrey Rose (McHenry) Berg passed away peacefully August 29 at the age of 90. Audrey was born September 11, 1928, the second of five children and raised in Pingree, ND. Her parents, Martin and Alice Verlinden, moved the family to Sacramento in 1944 where Audrey graduated from Grant Union High School in 1946. She married Floyd Wesley McHenry in 1948 and they made their home in West Sacramento. They were married 21 years when Floyd passed away in 1969. Audrey married Alan Berg in 1970 and they were married until his death in 1988. Audrey loved bowling, word puzzles, needle crafts and playing various card & table games. She is survived by two children, David (Dolores) and Tami (Tim); four grandsons, Derek, Garrett, Dan and Steve; eight great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren. Audrey also leaves behind two siblings, Mary Lou Roeckl and Richard Verlinden. She was predeceased by two siblings, Dorothy Palermo and Robert Verlinden. No services will be held. Donations may be made to the .
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 8, 2019