It is with great sadness that Audry "Gene" Cole, age 78, passed away on Tuesday April 16, 2019 in Sacramento, CA. We honor Audry as a veteran of the U. S. Navy, U. S. Coast Guard and as a retired U.S. Postal worker of 25 years. Audry was a lovingly devoted husband and father. He was known for his comedic and light hearted personality. He loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed his oldies music and food. He was a gentle person with a big heart. He couldn't pass someone by without making them laugh or smile. Audry was preceded in death by his mother Geneva J., father Audry A., Step-father Talmadge "Shorty", his brothers William, Grant, and youngest son Fred. He is survived by his loving wife Lucille Cole of 56 years, his sons William (Julie) Cole, Richard (Laurie) Cole, Lloyd Cole, and daughter Mercy (Carlos) Dimas. He also leaves behind his brothers Donald Cole, Jim (Cheryl) Cole, and sister Gwendolyn (Mike) Gordon, 12 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, many cousins, nieces and nephews. Funeral Services for Audry will be held Thursday,May 9th 2019 from 4pm 8pm at Sacramento Memorial Lawn, 6100 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95824 Interment will be held Friday, May 10th 2019 at 12pm, at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, CA 95620. A Celebration of life for Audry will follow at 2pm 5pm, at the VFW Hall (post 8762) 905 Drever St., West Sacramento, CA 95691. Those who so desire may make memorial donations to the at or at

