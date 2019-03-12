Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for August G. Ferrari. View Sign

August 20, 1921 - March 5, 2019 Loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Augie passed away peacefully on March 5, 2019 in Elk Grove, CA. Born and raised in San Francisco, Augie was a resident of Belmont, CA from 1960 to 2016. He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Mary, his daughters Lauren Gomez (Gerry) and Sue Ferrari, his sister Paula Lieutard, his grandchildren Greg Gomez (Meg) and Alicia Bakkum (Gene), his 5 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Augie served as a medical officer stateside during World War II and was a pharmacist for nearly 40 years. He was also an avid bowler for 65 years, earning numerous awards and honors including induction into the Peninsula and National Halls of Fame. He made many wonderful friends and was known for his loyalty, leadership and sense of humor. Augie's greatest love, of course, was his wife Mary Guiffreda. They became engaged in 1942 and were married on August 10, 1944. Augie will be greatly missed by all who knew him. We know he is at peace in heaven, visiting departed relatives and friends, and teaching everyone to bowl. A burial will take place Tuesday March 12,2019 12pm at Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery located at 2255 Cristo Rey Drive Los Altos, CA 94024.

