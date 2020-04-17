Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Augustine Audon Carrillo. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Augustine Audon "Augie" Carrillo passed away on April 6, 2020 in Sacramento, CA due to natural causes. Augie was born on August 28, 1925 in Los Angeles, CA to his mother, and raised by his mother and stepfather Felicitas and Felix Carrillo in Los Angeles as well as several years spent in El Monte, CA. He attended El Monte High School and graduated from Lincoln High School in Los Angeles. Augie joined the US Navy in 1943 where he was assigned to the USS Robinson Destroyer DD-562 the "Robbie". Augie was a gunner and signalman during the Marianas Campaign, the Battle of Peleliue in the Solomon Islands, the Battle of Leyte Gulf (Philippines Campaign), Borneo, and China where the "Robbie" was the flagship for the Yangtze river patrol. The "Robbie" received eight battle stars for WWII service. Augie served under then Ensign, Elmo Zumwalt who became Chief of Naval Operations during Vietnam. Augie's WWII diary is mentioned in Admiral Zumwalt's autobiography, and they enjoyed sharing navy stories during many "Robbie" reunions after the war. He was married to Mary Eva Cabral for 67 years, who he wed on October 5, 1947 in Los Angeles, CA at Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church (La Placita) the oldest church in Los Angeles. The Carrillo's made their home in Southern CA where he was employed by the USPS for over thirty years. During this time Augie served as vice-president of the postal union at the Los Angeles main post office and Terminal Annex. He lobbied in Washington DC during his 15 years of union service and wrote a Union newsletter column for several years. Augie was an intelligent, naturally curious, loving, patient and kind husband and father, with a passion and talent for learning and reading, art, world history, and political discourse. He was a natural historian and family archivist who loved to take pictures and document family trips and adventures. He had a passion for travel and experienced world travel from Asia, Europe, and the African and Indian Continents. He enjoyed music and dancing. He was a science fiction aficionado, and loved to discuss space travel. He was a true Christian but studied other religions in depth. Augie is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Augie, Jr. and Jeannette Carrillo of Sacramento, CA; his son, Mario Carrillo; his daughter Elizabeth and son-in-law, David Richardson; eight grandchildren: Michael and David Richardson III, AJ, Mary Eva and Caroline Carrillo, Mario, Jr., Lori and Christian Carrillo; and eight great-grandchildren: Dylan Woolf and Asher Constantine, Gracie Richardson, Jack, Anne Harvey and Catherine Richardson, Liam and Ellison Davey, Elena Carrillo, and Isabella Eva and Aubrey Carrillo, and Milo Jace Carrillo; his sister Julia Carrillo Quiroz; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Eva, mother and father, first born baby son, and sisters, Jessica and Romelia Cruz. Augie will be buried with full military honors in a private ceremony at a later date TBA.

