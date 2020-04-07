Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aurea Esther Solla. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Let us celebrate Aurea Esther Solla, who passed away peacefully on March 31, 2020. She was a sweet women, full of joy, fierce love and lots of laughter. Aurea means the light you see before the sun comes up, which fits her. She filled a space with love before you even saw her. Esther born on October 10, 1930 in Torro Negro, Puerto Rico. She spent her childhood with having adventures with her brothers and sisters on the homestead. She married Robert Solla in 1950 and they enjoyed 70 years together, having just celebrated their anniversary. Esther and Robert had Hedy Sackett, Robert (predeceased). She had two grandchildren, Marie & Nick, and one great-grandson, Victor. She loved us all completely. Nick took special care of her these last years. We are forever grateful for the way they loved each other. In recent years, Alzheimer's disease stripped away much of her short-term memory. She was not always sure how we are related, but in her words, she knew we belonged to each other. Truer words have never been spoken. We celebrate you Mom Esther. We encourage family and friends to go take a little walk, say a little prayer and have a little ice cream. The family celebrated her life virtually.

