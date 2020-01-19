Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc. 817 Almond Street Yuba City , CA 95991 (530)-673-9542 Funeral service 11:00 AM Ullrey Memorial Chapel 817 Almond St. Yuba City , CA View Map Memorial Gathering 2:30 PM Oak Avenue Church 8790 Oak Ave. Orangevale , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Aurora passed away on January 14, 2020. Born April 22, 1933, in San Antonio, Texas, the daughter of Juan and Concepcion Perales, she met her future husband, Lawrence Miles, an Air Force recruit undergoing basic training at Lackland AFB, when he allegedly rammed her with his bumper car at a local amusement park. He proposed a few weeks later on the Riverwalk. They traveled the world together for the next 26 years, creating a family of four boys, until Lawrence passed in 1980. She found a second love with her marriage to James "Lafe" Harris in 2006 till Lafe passed in 2015. She had a wonderful 50+ year career as a nurse, including her service as an ER nurse at Marysville's Rideout Hospital for several decades. She inspired in her sons and others a sense of public service by her many civic contributions, which included flying to Baja for over 10 years as a volunteer nurse with the Flying Samaritans and volunteering for the Aerospace Museum of California. Aurora is survived by her brothers John and Robert Perales (Anamaria) and her sister, Lydia Rodriguez (d-Alex), with brothers Ernest (d-Anne Marie) and Alfonso Perales pre-deceasing her; four sons Larry (Marsha Bedwell), Steve (Sue), Glenn (Juan Toro), and John Miles (Karen); seven grandchildren, Jonathan Miles (Stephanie Hoehn), Katherine Miles Johnston (Mark), Paul (Jenna Kline), Samantha, Lauren, Alexandria, Nicole, and Mary Aurora Miles; step-grand-daughter Sofia Toro; two great-grand-children, Emily Johnston and Parker Miles, and numerous nieces, nephews, and step-children. Funeral services are planned on January 22, at 11am, at Ullrey's Memorial Chapel, 817 Almond St., Yuba City, with graveside services at Sutter Cemetery in Sutter. A reception will follow at Oak Avenue Church, 8790 Oak Ave., Orangevale at 2:30 pm.

Aurora passed away on January 14, 2020. Born April 22, 1933, in San Antonio, Texas, the daughter of Juan and Concepcion Perales, she met her future husband, Lawrence Miles, an Air Force recruit undergoing basic training at Lackland AFB, when he allegedly rammed her with his bumper car at a local amusement park. He proposed a few weeks later on the Riverwalk. They traveled the world together for the next 26 years, creating a family of four boys, until Lawrence passed in 1980. She found a second love with her marriage to James "Lafe" Harris in 2006 till Lafe passed in 2015. She had a wonderful 50+ year career as a nurse, including her service as an ER nurse at Marysville's Rideout Hospital for several decades. She inspired in her sons and others a sense of public service by her many civic contributions, which included flying to Baja for over 10 years as a volunteer nurse with the Flying Samaritans and volunteering for the Aerospace Museum of California. Aurora is survived by her brothers John and Robert Perales (Anamaria) and her sister, Lydia Rodriguez (d-Alex), with brothers Ernest (d-Anne Marie) and Alfonso Perales pre-deceasing her; four sons Larry (Marsha Bedwell), Steve (Sue), Glenn (Juan Toro), and John Miles (Karen); seven grandchildren, Jonathan Miles (Stephanie Hoehn), Katherine Miles Johnston (Mark), Paul (Jenna Kline), Samantha, Lauren, Alexandria, Nicole, and Mary Aurora Miles; step-grand-daughter Sofia Toro; two great-grand-children, Emily Johnston and Parker Miles, and numerous nieces, nephews, and step-children. Funeral services are planned on January 22, at 11am, at Ullrey's Memorial Chapel, 817 Almond St., Yuba City, with graveside services at Sutter Cemetery in Sutter. A reception will follow at Oak Avenue Church, 8790 Oak Ave., Orangevale at 2:30 pm. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close