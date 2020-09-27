It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our son, Austin. Born in Sacramento and raised in Carmichael, he leaves behind parents Nathaniel and Stacy; brothers Dakota and Owen; sister-in-law Alatheia; nephew Alchemy Boyd; and niece Hennalei Boyd. Although Austin left us too soon, his life was filled with baseball until age 16 as well as competitive soccer. He also loved swimming, music and simply hanging out with his many friends. Austin possessed an ability to make his friends laugh even while having that trademark smirk on his face. He cared for his family and friends in an intense manner and always wanted the best for them. We are sure Austin would have succeeded with his career goal of becoming an electrician, a perfect job since he hated sitting for any length of time. The family would like to thank all of Austin's many El Camino High School Eagle friends, classmates and teachers. You have no idea the joy and strength you brought to our son on a daily basis. A Celebration of Life for Austin is Sat., Oct. 10, at 11 a.m. at Crossroads Church, 7100 Fair Oaks Blvd. in Carmichael.



