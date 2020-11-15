Avon Rae Cochran Burgess
May 30, 1935 - October 29, 2020
Auburn, California - Avon Rae Cochran Burgess, local realtor, wife, and grandmother, gently passed away Thursday 29th of October 2020, in Auburn, Placer County, California at the age of 85.
Avon was born to Vaun and Pearl Cochran on the 30th of May 1935, in Wellman, Iowa.
She loved her midwest upbringing and was extremely proud that she attended and graduated from Mount Pleasant Iowa High, where she met and married her high school sweetheart, Donald Eugene Burgess May 16, 1953 in Monmouth, Illinois.
In Avon's professional life, she trained to be an executive secretary for IBM, an achievement that she was quite proud of. It was this opportunity which had her moving to California and raising her family in the city of Folsom. At the age of 42, she changed her profession and earned her Realtor/ Brokers License and stayed in real estate until her retirement in 2018. She served the greater Sacramento area for 42 years.
Avon joined the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution in 2007. She was an original member of the Gold Trail Chapter in Roseville CA, and more recently a member of the Captain John Oldham Chapter in Auburn CA. Her hobbies were her family lineage, singing, reading, and exercising body and mind.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Pearl and Vaun Cochran, her beloved husband Donald E. Burgess, her granddaughter Kendra Burgess Webb, and siblings Ellen French, Phyllis Roche, Roger Cochran and Malcolm Cochran. She is survived by her five kids and their families: Cindie and Terry Eberhardt; Bruce and Sonia Burgess, Shannon and Ryan Jolley, Braylin and Aya, Brianne and Keith Szolusha, Axel, Phoenix, and Rubix; Steve and Ginny Burgess, Easton and Layla Webb, Casey and Barbie Burgess, Logan and Brie Burgess; Robin and Gordon Eiland, Jillian and Brian Anderson, Aidan, Ethan, Brendan, Kristi and Kris McFarren, Jack and Sophie, Brandon and Alyssa Eiland; Barry Burgess and Cora Van Velzer, Dustin and Michaela Burgess and Landon, Nicole and Roger Roach. She is survived by brother Lynn J and Sondra Cochran in Mt Pleasant IA, Barbara Sue Cochran, Glenwood IA, wife of Malcolm, and Rosalie Cochran, Fairfield IA, wife of Roger, plus numerous cousins, nieces and nephews from California to Iowa.
Avon will be laid to rest in Lakeside Cemetery Folsom California, on Monday November 23, 2020. The service will be for family only. However, the family would love to hear from you. Please sign the guest book at www.Millerfunerlhomefolsom.net
, search obits.
Sentiments can also be sent to 13417 Torrey Pines Dr, Auburn, Ca. 95602
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made in honor of the Pearl Cochran Family, "String of Pearls", Avon was the 3rd pearl. Please address donations to Mount Pleasant Public Library, Attention Kayleigh Septer, 307 E Monroe St, Mount Pleasant, Iowa 52641