Loving mother to Sonia and Sophia, Ayako left us unexpectedly June 9 th 2019 following a heart malfunction due to Takotsubo (Broken Heart) Syndrome. She is preceded in death by her husband Greyson and is survived by her daughters for whom she gave all her love. She is missed. A celebration of her vibrant self and her dynamic life will be held Saturday, July 20 th at 1:00 PM at Sierra View Funeral Chapel 6201 Fair Oaks Boulevard Carmichael, CA 95608 In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable contribution to the or send a beautiful bouquet to whomever you choose so that they may enjoy it fully.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 14, 2019