Azucena Montes, 84, passed away on Nov. 5, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones, after her battle with cancer. Azucena was born on Jun. 2, 1935 in Torreón Cochuila, Mexico to the late Isidro and Nicholasa Ugarte, she was the 12th of 13 siblings. Beloved wife of the late Samuel Montes; Devoted mother to Camelia, Adela, Edward, Tina (daughter in-law), Rosemary, Philip (son in law); Cherished grandmother of 9 and great grandmother of 4. Her hobbies included watching novelas, attending her club alegre, singing, dancing and spending time with her grandchildren. We will miss your sweet voice, and treasure all the memories we had with you. You'll be in our hearts forever. We know you're dancing in heaven with grandpa, listening to all your favorite songs. Amo grandma, Te Amo Mami . All services will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery. 6509 Fruitridge Rd. Sacramento, CA 95820. Viewing will begin at 9am followed by the mass at 11am. She will be laid to rest at 12pm and reception to follow.

