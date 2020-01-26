Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Baldemar Castillo "Baldy" Romero. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Baldemar Castillo Romero passed away January 16, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by his family and his loving brother Mario Romero. Baldy was born August 24, 1931 in Mercedes, Texas to Alvaro and Adelina Romero. He is survived by his wife of 70 years Margarita Romero, daughters Elizabeth (Raymond) Herman, Carolina Romero, son Alec (Kim) Romero, brother Mario Romero, 12 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded death by his daughters Sylvia Romero and Mary Lou Romero, sisters Mary Lou Hernandez and Minerva Mandujan. The Romero family left Texas in 1939. They stopped in Arizona and Sunnyvale California in 1940 before moving to the Delta town of Isleton in 1943. It was in Isleton where he met and married Margarita Gaona on November 4, 1949. After landing a job with Rice Growers Association, where he worked for 44 years, he moved his family to West Sacramento in the 1950's where he has lived since. Baldy was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and cherished time with his family. He enjoyed taking his entire family on vacations to such places as Hawaii, Mexico, Texas, Tahoe, Las Vegas, and Bodgea Bay.But his most memorable vacations were to Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in Anaheim. Disneyland was the place most visited because he knew it was his family's number one vacation choice. But the place that made him most happy was at home on holidays and special occasions surrounded by his loving wife, children and grandchildren. Family was his number one priority and he instilled that in all his family. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Eskaton Home Health Care and Yolo Hospice for their loving care and support. Also to their wonderful neighbors who always watched out for them in particular Dick and Pat who had his daughter on speed dial and would call her immediately if they noticed anything out of the ordinary. There will be a viewing on January 28, 2020 at 5:00- 8:00 PM and a funeral service will be held on Wednesday January 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Both will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery and Funeral Center 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento, CA 95820.

