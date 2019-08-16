Bamford passed away this July of natural causes. He is greatly loved and will be sincerely missed by his dear wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren to whom he was devoted. A brother, daughters-in-law, a sister- and brother-in-law, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins also deeply mourn his passing. Bam lived a life of significance, notably serving our country in two wars, and through a career in public administration. He will be remembered as a man of uncommon character who took great pleasure in music and books. Services will be private.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 16, 2019