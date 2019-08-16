Bamford "Bam" Frankland

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bamford "Bam" Frankland.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Bamford passed away this July of natural causes. He is greatly loved and will be sincerely missed by his dear wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren to whom he was devoted. A brother, daughters-in-law, a sister- and brother-in-law, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins also deeply mourn his passing. Bam lived a life of significance, notably serving our country in two wars, and through a career in public administration. He will be remembered as a man of uncommon character who took great pleasure in music and books. Services will be private.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.