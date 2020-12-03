Banard Kiyoshi Fujiwara
August 1, 1922 - October 19, 2020
Sacramento , California - Banard Kiyoshi Fujiwara, 98 years young, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2020 in Sacramento, California. A quiet and thoughtful man, his life spanned two of the world's key defining moments: the incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II, and COVID-19, with which he became infected and recovered from – three months before his death.
Kiyoshi, as he was known to the family, was born in 1922 to George Sukeso Fujiwara and Isono Fujiwara (née Chikahisa) in Sacramento, California. Upon the death of his mother when he was 5 years old, he and his younger twin sisters, Dorothy and Harriet, were taken back to Japan by their father to be raised by their aunt and uncle's family. He did not see his father for 13 years, until he returned to the United States in 1940 to rejoin him in Sacramento.
Along with 110,000 other Japanese and Japanese Americans, in 1942 Kiyoshi was detained by the U. S. government, and was incarcerated at the Tule Lake Concentration Camp. At the insistence of his father, he renounced his U. S. citizenship, with the plan to return to Japan to reunite with his remaining sister, Dorothy. The family in Japan discouraged their return due to the poor economic situation. He was only able to regain his U. S. citizenship through the efforts of attorney Wayne Collins, who worked tirelessly on the behalf of thousands of Japanese Americans.
After Kiyoshi's release from Tule Lake in March 1946, he lived for a short time in Chicago, Illinois. Upon his return to Sacramento, he worked at a variety of jobs, then spent 35 years as a draftsman and then job estimator for the Palm Iron and Bridge Works, followed by several years doing similar work at California Erectors, Inc in Benicia, California.
Kiyoshi always put his family first. Until the days leading up to his death, he continually and openly expressed his love for his wife of 68 years, Eiko (Katsumata), three daughters, Paula, Leah (Brian Kanegawa) and Joyce (Tim Paulson), and his granddaughters Lauren and Jenna Kanegawa. He was a beloved uncle to his many nieces and nephews. He was one of the longest serving members of Parkview Presbyterian Church in Sacramento.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a public service could not be held. Kiyoshi's remains are interred at East Lawn Cemetery in Sacramento, and at his request, a portion of his ashes are buried in the family graveyard in Konu-cho (now part of Miyoshi City, Hiroshima-ken, Japan). Donations in his name can be made on-line (https://parkviewpc.org/
) or by check to Parkview Presbyterian Church, 727 T Street, Sacramento CA 95811.