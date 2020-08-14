Barbara A Jenson, formerly of Citrus Heights, California, currently residing in Yuma, Arizona passed on August, 3rd, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband Jack Jenson, siblings Pat Christian, Michael Carder, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A precious wife, a loved sister, an adored mother, grandmother and an endearing friend. She will be missed by all that knew her. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.



