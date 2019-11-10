Barbara Aileen Brockman

Barbara Brockman, born Nov.2,1940, in Fresno, Ca. passed away peacefully on Oct. 28, 2019 in her Sacramento home after a brave battle with lung cancer. She was a graduate of El Camino High school and CSU Sacramento. She is preceded in death by her husband Thomas Brockman, parents Frank E Baxter and Aileen Corfman Baxter, and brother Frank E Baxter Jr. She is survived by daughters Christa (J.D.) Valerio, Lisa (Jeffery) Kletzok, granddaughter Tatum, grandson Brandon, Brother Robert and wife Gity Baxter, sister-in-law Carol, stepdaughter Laura, stepson Tom Jr., and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Memorial Service to be held November 16, 2019 at 1pm at Fremont Presbyterian Church-reception to follow.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 10, 2019
