Barbara Ann Curry
1945 - 2020
Barbara Ann (Hollins) Curry will be eternally missed by her daughters, Jan Maree Taylor, B.J. Curry, LaKeshia Porter, son-in-law LaJuan Taylor, Anthony Wright, six grandchildren Genesis Ann, India Maree, Mariah Sky, Donovan Jae, Micah Ezra and King Anthony; sisters Betty Bell, Mary Jones, Carolyn Pleasant, Charlene Sutton, brother Michael Hollins and a host of nieces and nephews. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents Junior Lee and Ollie Mae Hollins, husband Ezra Curry III, brothers Hallie Johnson and Ronald Hollins. The family will have a closed service due to Covid-19 regulations. For more information: https://www.smlfh. com/guestbook/barbara-curry

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sacramento Memorial Lawn - Sacramento
6100 Stockton Boulevard
Sacramento, CA 95824
(916) 421-1171
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
To the Curry, Hollins, and Daughters, no words can express what you are feeling right now. But we know that it is well and our hearts hurt. Know that your Mom will be missed and is loved by many. She was one of my protector's when I was a little girl. I love her so much and you all will always be family.
Beverly Love
Family
July 23, 2020
Rest Easy Mrs. Curry, you’ve touch so many in your travels while here, it’s only right that you take your rightful place with our ancestors, safe travels beloved..
Bienvenido LeBron
Friend
July 22, 2020
My prayers and sympathy for the family and daughters of Barbara Curry. May you rest in Gods care.
Nona Cohen-Bowman
Classmate
July 22, 2020
To the Curry & Hollins Family, You all have Our Deepest Condolences! We will be Praying for you all!
James & Valeria Finley
Friend
July 22, 2020
You were such a large part of my life I will truly be miss you. You will forever be in my heart and prayers.
James Colbert
Friend
July 22, 2020
I miss you, Auntie Barb. You will always live in my heart & my memories.
Thank you for all the love, laughter, advice and encouragement through the years. Love you, rest in heaven.
Beverly Sabathia
Family
