Barbara Ann (Hollins) Curry will be eternally missed by her daughters, Jan Maree Taylor, B.J. Curry, LaKeshia Porter, son-in-law LaJuan Taylor, Anthony Wright, six grandchildren Genesis Ann, India Maree, Mariah Sky, Donovan Jae, Micah Ezra and King Anthony; sisters Betty Bell, Mary Jones, Carolyn Pleasant, Charlene Sutton, brother Michael Hollins and a host of nieces and nephews. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents Junior Lee and Ollie Mae Hollins, husband Ezra Curry III, brothers Hallie Johnson and Ronald Hollins. The family will have a closed service due to Covid-19 regulations. For more information: https://www.smlfh
. com/guestbook/barbara-curry