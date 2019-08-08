Our Beloved mother went home to be with her Lord on July 27, 2019, She is survived by her children Marie Calkins(Glenn), June Scott(Richard), JR Ferguson(Kathy), Bobbi Barbara Ferguson, Pat Ferguson(Tiffany). Brothers Jimmy Smith(Donna), Lewis Smith(Betty), Sister Nancy Tidwell. She has 15 grandchildren. 19 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild and 1 on the way. She worked for Kaiser for 35 years. Her Memorial will be held on August 11, 2019 at 5pm at Hillsdale Blvd Baptist Church 6201 Hillsdale Blvd Sacramento 95842 Flowers may be received after 1:30pm
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 8, 2019