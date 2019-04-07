Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Ann Garver. View Sign

Barbara Ann (Spieth) Garver, 86, of Cameron Park passed away peacefully on March 14 with her family by her side at Ponte Palmero in Cameron Park. Barbara was born in Monroeville, IN to Harold and Dorothy Spieth in August of 1932. She attended elementary and high school in Monroville. On Sept. 9, 1950, Barbara married Richard Jack Garver whom she said she had loved since the first time she saw him in the third grade. They were married for more than 68 years. Barbara is survived by her husband Jack; her son Mick (Suzanne); her daughter Kasey (Chuck) Silberman; her grandchildren Jeremy (Kelli), Garver, Zach, Jason (Sarah), Laurel and Emily Silberman; and great-grandchildren Jessica and Miranda Garver; her brother Frank (Marilyn) Spieth and many nieces and nephews. For many years Barbara and Jack loved to travel in their fifth-wheel and had many wonderful adventures as they traveled throughout 48 of the 50 states. Barbara was the school secretary at Jackson and Rescue schools for many years. She also worked for the Franchise Tax Board, and was an executive secretary at Aerojet. Barbara was a much loved wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be greatly missed by all. Private services will be held for the family at a later date.

