Barbara Gilmore, longtime resident of Fair Oaks, California passed away on Thursday, January 16th at the age of 90. She was predeceased by her husband of 40 years, Richard A. Gilmore. She will be lovingly remembered by her six daughters, Nanette Bailey (Mike) of Georgetown, CA; Janette Gerondakis (Mike) of Pollock Pines, CA ; Denise Tidwell (Brad) of San Diego, CA; Glenda Blair Bennett (Ed) of Grass Valley, CA; Karen Steines (RJ) of Fort Worth, TX; Lisa Henson (Jerry) of Elk Grove CA; 15 grandchildren, 15 1/2 great-grandchildren. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her. Barbara was a longtime member and Past Worthy Matron (1998) of Natoma San Juan Chapter No. 233 O.E.S. She enjoyed having her family gather for games around the table, loved traveling and enjoyed many years of meeting up with friends to work out at Curves. A memorial service will be held Monday, February 3rd at 1pm at the Harding San Juan Masonic Lodge, 5944 San Juan Ave, Citrus Heights, CA 95610. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the or a .

