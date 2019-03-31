Passed peacefully on March 25, 2019 at the age of 82. Barbara loved being with her family and friends as well as baking, sewing, crocheting, playing penny slots, watching the Sacto. Kings & traveling with her sister & her nephew Lee who preceded her in death. She is survived by her former husband Francisco Leon their children & their spouses: Joe(Elena), Kat(Craig), Debbie(Mike), Dana(Nate), her brother Dan(Kathy), sister Judy, as well as her 17 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren & 3 great great grandchildren. A special thanks to Sonja, Kendall, Becky & the women at the Serenity Guest Home for their love and support during this difficult time. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Anne (McBride) Leon.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 31, 2019