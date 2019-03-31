Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Anne (McBride) Leon. View Sign

Passed peacefully on March 25, 2019 at the age of 82. Barbara loved being with her family and friends as well as baking, sewing, crocheting, playing penny slots, watching the Sacto. Kings & traveling with her sister & her nephew Lee who preceded her in death. She is survived by her former husband Francisco Leon their children & their spouses: Joe(Elena), Kat(Craig), Debbie(Mike), Dana(Nate), her brother Dan(Kathy), sister Judy, as well as her 17 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren & 3 great great grandchildren. A special thanks to Sonja, Kendall, Becky & the women at the Serenity Guest Home for their love and support during this difficult time. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

Passed peacefully on March 25, 2019 at the age of 82. Barbara loved being with her family and friends as well as baking, sewing, crocheting, playing penny slots, watching the Sacto. Kings & traveling with her sister & her nephew Lee who preceded her in death. She is survived by her former husband Francisco Leon their children & their spouses: Joe(Elena), Kat(Craig), Debbie(Mike), Dana(Nate), her brother Dan(Kathy), sister Judy, as well as her 17 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren & 3 great great grandchildren. A special thanks to Sonja, Kendall, Becky & the women at the Serenity Guest Home for their love and support during this difficult time. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close