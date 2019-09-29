Barbara Anne Tarvidas, 73, passed away September 17, 2019, in Browns Valley. Barbara was born July 31, 1946, to parents Anna and Doyle Phipps. She was a resident of the Yuba-Sutter area for 5 years, and retired after working as a civilian contractor for the government, a realtor, paralegal and volunteered for the Yuba Sutter Playzeum. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Catharine (Mark) Dykes, granddaughters: Emily and Natalie Dykes; son, John (Michelle) Schultz, grandsons: Joseph, Kyle and Matthew Schultz, great-grandsons: Noah and Ethan Schultz. She is preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Joe E. Tarvidas. In keeping with her wishes, a Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm, on October 5, 2019, at 10179 Larkspur Way Send condolences to www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 29, 2019