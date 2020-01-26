Barbara passed away after a long illness. She worked many years as a dispatcher for Handy Andy before retiring. She was born in Orange County, Calif, travelled to many destinations with her husband in the Air Force, died in Citrus Heights, Calif. She will be deeply missed by her surviving children Jan (Dan) Fichera, Jim Attaway, sister Judy Smithhart, predeceased children Cathy (Pat) Hill and Jack Attaway, nine grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. Barbara's husband Haskell passed away in 1988. A memorial service will be held at City of Citrus Heights Community Center, 6300 Fountain Square Dr on February 1 at noon.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 26, 2020