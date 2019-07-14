With deep sadness we announce the passing of Barbara B. Ansel, on July 3, 2019 at the age of 84. A long time resident of Incline Village, Nevada, Barbara was an active member in the Incline Village Hospital Auxiliary, the North Tahoe Hebrew Congregation, many local groups, charities, and clubs. Barbara graduated from the University of Vermont, and worked as a first grade teacher in New York, before marrying and moving her family to Sacramento in 1970. She became a business woman, and donated immense time and energy to local and national Jewish community rganizations. Barbara served as president of the Sacramento Jewish Federation, and helped to solidify the Hillel House at the University of California, Davis. She loved all things politics, frequently lobbying elected officials as an activist for the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, and supporting candidates in many campaigns. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Eileen Ansel Wolpe, her son, Peter Ansel, his wife, Julia Ansel and her three grandchildren whom she adored, Samara Wolpe, Joshua Ansel, and Koby Ansel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the Barbara B. Ansel Family Endowment Fund at the Jewish Community Foundation of the West. Forever in our hearts, Barbara loved and was loved by her community, and will be missed by all. May her memory be for a blessing in this world.

