June 24, 2020 Barbara Jean Bowers, 85, joined her loving husband of 59 years in heaven on June 24, 2020. Barbara and Stanley Bowers lived a wonderful and happy life together until Stanley's passing in December 2011. Although the family grieves her loss greatly, they find comfort knowing that Barbara and Stanley are together again. Barbara was born in Cherokee, Iowa, on April 9, 1935. She was a lifelong homemaker and devoted mother. All seven of her children were very proud to call her mom. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Richard Keith; her only son, Steve Bowers; grandson, Mathew Bowers; and great-grandson, Marc Williams. Her surviving children include six loving daughters Pam Nichols, Cathy Grunwaldt, Karen Prudhomme, Vicki Johnson, Beth Scott and Patti Bowers; as well as two son-in-law's, Ron Prudhomme and Jack Johnson; and daughter-in-law, Kelly Bowers. Barbara is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends that loved her very much, including her long-time special friend, Gloria Harris. Barbara was beautiful, kind, loving, honest, funny and classy. She enjoyed traveling (by car because she hated flying) to every state at least once on vacations with her husband; she did ceramics for years with family and friends; and was a longtime member of the Jim Beam Bottle Club. She liked the sounds of wind chimes, watching hummingbirds feed in her yard, and she loved rainy days. Barbara was also a wonderful cook and would often share or recite old rhymes or parts of songs that would always make you smile unless, of course, she was quietly hiding around the corner to scare you when you entered into a room in her house for a good laugh. If love alone could have saved her, she never would have died. Barbara brought so much joy into the lives of all who knew her, and her legacy will live on in the hearts of all of us. Her helpful spirit and unconditional love will be cherished forever. Per her wishes, there will be no services.



