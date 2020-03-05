Fair Oaks, California Barbara was born in Wheeling, West Virginia on February 21, 1933. After growing up in nearby McMechen, she travelled out west to attend the University of Utah. A few years later she settled in the Sacramento area where she lived the rest of her life. In the middle of her life, Barbara became a registered nurse who specialized in intravenous therapy at Sutter Roseville Hospital until she retired. She loved working in the medical field and excelled in her profession. Barbara passed away on February 1, 2020. She leaves behind her loving companion of over 20 years, Walter Griffin, and their sweet Maltese dog named Puff. Barbara also leaves behind her children Greg Purrington, Mark Purrington, Saundra Tyra and her son-in-law David Tyra; beloved grandchildren Steven Tyra, Rachel Tyra, Alec Tyra and his wife Kim Tyra; and adored great grandchild Melissa Tyra. She also leaves behind niece Sherrie Tueller and her husband Craig Tueller and their family; and dear friend and cousin Patty Renzella among many other cousins and friends. We will dearly miss Barbara and always love her. A Celebration of Life event for Barbara Brooks Bosworth Purrington will be held on Saturday, March 7th at 3:00 pm at the Oakmont Retirement Community, 4717 Engle Road, Carmichael, California, 95608
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 5, 2020