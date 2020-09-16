Our mom lived a full and inspiring life. She loved holding family gatherings and encouraging the achievements of her four children and nine grandchildren. She was also blessed with three great grandchildren. She grew up on Union Street in San Francisco, moved to Antioch at the end of high school and met Norm Cone (predeceased 2009). They raised their 4 children in Carmichael. Barbara had a can-do attitude and a ready smile for everyone. Even though Alzheimer's disease was cruel and took away so much of her ability to socialize and be active, she never lost her smile. Barbara died peacefully in her sleep in the home she loved and left this world on her own terms. She is survived by her older sister, Jean. She will be dearly missed by her children and their spouses Norm, Ron, Christine, Trish, Kirk, Rob and Joni; her grandchildren Tyler, Brianna, Westley, Cydney, Logan, Chiara, Kyra, Kimberly, and Rory; her great grandchildren Alexandra, Brent, and Weyland; and her extended family and friends. A memorial gathering will be held at a future date. Memories can be posted through greenvalleymortuary.com